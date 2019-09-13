Punjab: Additional Commissioner suspended on graft charges

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Additional Commissioner Dr Anupreet Kaur has been suspended by the state government on graft charges on Friday.

"After investigation, Dr Kaur and four others were implicated in a case of fraud in the Patti police station limits of Tarn Taran district. She has been accused with graft of Rs 1.36 crore in the construction of National Highway in Patti. She was then the Sub Divisional Magistrate of Patti," Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal, Deputy Commissioner, Tarn Taran said.

Kaur is yet to react to the developments. (ANI)

