Punjab adds 1,907 more COVID-19 infections, state's tally at 5,77,997

Chandigarh [India], June 6 (ANI): Punjab added 1,907 fresh infections to its coronavirus tally which reached 5,77,997 on Saturday, according to the state government.

The state recorded 3,619 patient discharges and 79 deaths in the past 24 hours.

At present, there are 2,44,54 active cases in the state. The cumulative recoveries reached 5,38,534 while the death toll stands at 15,009.

India reported 1,20,529 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the country's infection tally to 2,86,94,879, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

India's active caseload further declined to 15,55,248 as active cases decreased by 80,745 in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the country have been less than 2 lakhs for the nine successive days.

The death toll due to the virus climbed to 3,44,082 with 3,380 fatalities being recorded in a span of 24 hours. (ANI)