Punjab Advocate General Deol accuses Navjot Sidhu of obstructing functioning of state govt, AG office

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 6 (ANI): Punjab Advocate General APS Deol has issued a statement hitting back at the Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and accused him of obstructing the functioning of the state government and the AG office, adding that his statements seek to derail the government's efforts to deliver justice in cases related to drugs and sacrilege.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu is obstructing the functioning of the government and the office of AG. His repeated utterances seek to derail the earnest efforts of the State govt to ensure justice in the drugs matter and the sacrilege cases," said the former AG in his statement.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu is spreading misinformation to gain political advantage over his political colleagues. There is a concerted attempt by vested interests to malign the functioning of the Congress party in view of coming elections in Punjab for their selfish political gain by politicising the constitutional office of the Advocate-General of Punjab." Deol asserted.



The incidents of sacrilege occurred between June to October 2015 following the theft of the sacred Guru Granth Sahib from a Gurudwara in Burj Jawaharsinghwala, Faridkot, and the discovery of torn pages from the Holy Book in Bargari, Faridkot. They caused widespread discontent and outrage amongst members of the Sikh community.

Meanwhile, Sidhu offered prayers at the Burj Jawahar Singh Wala gurdwara in Faridkot from where a copy of the Guru Granth Sahib was stolen in 2015.

"Ardas at Gurudwaara saheb Burj Jawahar Singh wala, Bargari .... Praying for exemplary punishment for those involved in the sacrilege of Guru Granth saheb ji ... should be a deterrent for generations to come!" Sidhu said in a tweet.

Punjab is slated to go through assembly polls in 2022. (ANI)

