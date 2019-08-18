Representative Image
Representative Image

Punjab Agri Dept raids shops selling fake pesticides, agri-inputs

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 17:50 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Punjab's Agriculture Department has raided several shops and godowns where fake pesticides and agricultural inputs were manufactured and seized a huge amount of illegal substances.
"The state-wide raids have been conducted on 410 shops and subsequently 207 samples have been drawn from various pesticides and fertilizers and further sent for examination," said KS Pannu, Secretary, Agriculture Department.
"Consequently, out of the results received so far, five samples found misbranded. FIR has been registered in one case and another a complaint has been filed with the Police for appropriate action in this regard besides seizure of stock at four places," he added.
He further said that the checking of pesticide shops would continue till the massive drive against unscrupulous dealers reaches its logical end as the sole aim of this move was to prevent them from selling or supplying spurious pesticides in the State.
He also said that several flying squads have been pressed into service for inter-district checking. Three teams have already been assigned their duties to inspect railway stations in Mansa district, suspected to be transporting spurious pesticides from neighbouring states.
Huge quantity of illegal pesticides and other agri-products have been seized from the two unauthorised godowns at Nangal in Ropar district and 25 unauthorisd pesticides have been seized from another shop in the area, said Pannu.
Out of these godowns, 76 samples of pesticides and 11 of fertilizers have been recovered and sent for analysis.
The presence of duplicate coragen pesticide was found in a sample of bio liquid pest controller which was sent for the analysis.
The raids were also conducted at the Guru Harsahai area in Ferozepur district and three samples were sent for test. One sample found misbranded having 2.5 per cent against 10 per cent of an active ingredient. The store was seized and a complaint was lodged against the concerned person.
The police also caught a supplier with 10 quintals of pesticide at Malerkotla in Sangrur district where a sample of cartap hydrochloride was taken and found misbranded as they had zero percentage against 4 per cent.
Similarly, 15 unauthorised and eight expired pesticides were recovered a local store located at Harike in Tarn Taran district. Nine litres of banned pesticide glyphosate has also been seized in Bathinda District, said the official.
An FIR has been registered against all the dealers. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 18:49 IST

Noida: Bike rider dies on spot after collision with speeding car

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): A speeding car hit a biker leading to his immediate death in Sector 75 area here, said police on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 18:42 IST

Rain and lightning in several districts of Uttar Pradesh: IMD

New Delhi (India), Aug 18 (ANI): Several districts of Uttar Pradesh are very likely to have rain, thunderstorm and lightning during the next three hours.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 18:39 IST

Yogi Adityanath likely to expand his Cabinet shortly

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath may effect the much-awaited expansion of Cabinet soon.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 18:38 IST

Punjab government brings 4500 journalists under SSBY scheme

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): The Punjab Government under chief minister Amarinder Singh has brought journalists into the ambit of its recently launched flagship universal health insurance scheme 'Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana' (SSBY) according to an official statement.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 18:34 IST

Instead of Uttam Pradesh, UP now known as Hatya Pradesh:...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Samajwadi Party leader and former Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday hit out at Yogi Adityanath government in the state, saying that the state which should be known as "Uttam Pradesh is now known as Hatya Pradesh".

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 18:27 IST

Tejasvi Surya claims Jain brethren attacked in Bengaluru over...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday expressed concern over the alleged attack on Jains by a "few rowdy elements" in Bengaluru over "Hindi written on a banner of a temple".

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 18:04 IST

Keen to reopen all communication channels: J-K advisor to Guv

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Advisor to the Jammu and Kashmir Governor, K Vijay Kumar, on Sunday said that after the abrogation of article 370, communication channels here were reduced as an essential preventive measure to ensure they are not misused.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 17:40 IST

Punjab: Life severely impacted in Koom Khurd village due to...

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Life in Koom Khurd village near Ludhiana has been severely impacted after the level of water in the Sutlej River rose following the release of water from Ropar Headworks on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 17:37 IST

Hooda slams Congress leaders for not supporting abrogation of Article 370

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday came down heavily on his own party leaders for not supporting the abrogation of Article 370, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 17:25 IST

Runaway child rescued from Odisha train

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Railway Protection Force (RPF) have rescued an eight-year-old boy from a train in East Coast Railway in Odisha on Sunday. The minor had run away from his home out of fear that his parents would send him to school.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 17:20 IST

Delhi: Woman allegedly set ablaze by in-laws in Nizamuddin

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): A woman was allegedly set ablaze on Sunday by her in-laws in Nizamuddin area here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 17:15 IST

UP: Journalist, his brother shot dead in Saharanpur

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): A journalist and his brother were shot dead during a fight between two families in Madhonagar area here on Sunday, police said.

Read More
iocl