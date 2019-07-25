Punjab Agriculture University develops kitchen garden without soil

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 25 (ANI): Punjab Agriculture University has developed a kitchen garden without soil in which all-season vegetables can be grown.

"This is a vegetable nutrition garden model. People who have some space in their house can use this model to grow vegetables. You can grow every vegetable regardless of its season. There is no use of pesticides so it is healthy," said Dr KJ Singh, Head of Soil Department.

Singh claimed that he grew around 15 kg vegetables in just three months with the help of a nutrient solution which helps the vegetables to grow.

"By using a coconut-based nutrient we grow vegetables. Plants need 16 kinds of nutrients to grow, we provide all nutrients. Sometimes, those are not even found in the soil. So it is more nutritious than a soil-based grown vegetable," he said.

The model is not heavy so people can take it anywhere. The water used in the system is recycled in it so it also saves water. It is also leak-proof so the water does not spill anywhere.

Singh has plans to promote this model across the country and currently, this model has been outsourced to companies and they are selling it around Rs 35,000. (ANI)

