Punjab aims to clean village ponds by June 10

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 12 (ANI): Punjab Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa on Tuesday launched a campaign for the cleaning of village ponds in the State.

The Minister has appealed to the officers of the department and Panchayats to complete the work of cleaning the ponds by June 10 before the start of paddy season.

An official statement quoted Minister Bajwa, saying that the cleaning of ponds was closely related to the cleanliness of the villages and the health of the people, and hence this work should be done on a priority basis.

Bajwa said the senior officers of the Rural Development Department and Kahan Singh Pannu, Director, Mission Tandrust Punjab, would visit various districts of Punjab from next week to advise the Panchayats and field staff of the department and to solve their problems regarding this task.

The Rural Development Minister said that due to the coronavirus, poor people across the country have no employment these days and they do not have any other source of income. Therefore, the maximum of MGNREGA workers should be engaged in this work.

"This income would help them meet daily livelihood needs," he added. He also directed the officials that the payment to the MGNREGA workers should be ensured without any delay. (ANI)

