Punjab alleges Maha govt's negligence after several Nanded returnees test positive

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 1 (ANI): Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Friday alleged negligence on part of Maharashtra government after several pilgrims who returned from Nanded in the state tested positive for COVID-19.

"They were under the Maharashtra government's observation. It was their duty to implement the Central government's guidelines. Their samplings and testing should have been done there. Had they told us it was not being done, we would have sent teams for the same," Singh told ANI here.

As many as 76 people, who had returned from Takhat Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchal Nagar Sahib in Maharashtra's Nanded, have tested positive for COVID-19. Around 300 Nanded returnees have been tested so far.

Singh said that the teams would have been able to test the pilgrims and segregate them on the basis of the results to prevent further spread.

"We would have brought them here in separate buses and kept the people who tested positive in isolation and the others in quarantine. We are now testing all the pilgrims. We will be able to control this situation within a few days," Singh said.

"We have not allowed anyone to go home. Those who came to Tarn Taran directly had come after crossing five to six states. They were not stopped on any border. After they entered Punjab, our government traced them," he added. (ANI)

