Punjab allocates Rs 10 cr to help needy through NGOs

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 7 (ANI): The Punjab Government has allocated Rs 10 crore to the departments of Health, Education, Social Security Women and Child Development, Social Justice, Animal Husbandry and SOSVA (NGO) for helping out the needy in the state through involvement of NGOs during the current fiscal 2021-2022.



This was stated by Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan after chairing a meeting of the Apex Committee for providing financial assistance to the NGOs, here on Thursday.



She solicited support of the Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) and appealed to them to come forward to help the state government in fighting and winning the devastating second Covid wave.





"Please get your NGOs to encourage people for Covid testing, vaccination and early reporting so as to break the chain of the virus spread," the Chief Secretary urged.



She commended the NGOs for putting in their best efforts towards implementing the projects for human resource development targeting the most-needy sections in the society.



Notably, several NGOs have been working in the state in the priority sectors of education, vocational training, social justice, health, animal husbandry, social security and nutrition programmes. (ANI)

