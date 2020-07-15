Punjab amends rules to make medalists in national games eligible for recruitment to Class I and II posts

Chandigarh [Punjab], July 15 (ANI): The Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday approved an amendment to Punjab Recruitment of Sportspermen Rules to modify the definition of sportsperson to make gold, silver and bronze medalists in national games, senior national championships or recognised international tournaments eligible for recruitment to Class I and II posts.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, approved amendments to rules of several departments for their more efficacious functioning.

An official release said that cabinet approved Group A Service Rules of Punjab Commissioners' Offices to include the officials drawing grade pay of Rs 5,000 and above in Group A services.

It said the decision has been taken in accordance with the proposal mooted by the personnel department on the recommendations of the Fifth Pay Commission.

With the framing of the Commissioners' Offices (Group-A) Service Rules 2020, now the necessary conditions for services of these officials would be implemented.

The Cabinet also approved amendments proposed in rule 8, Appendix A and Appendix B of Punjab Home Guards and Civil Defence (Group A) Service Rules, 1988, under which Commandant General Home Guard and Director Civil Defence have been re-designated as Additional Commandant General, Punjab Home Guard and Additional Director, Civil Defence. This decision would enable the departmental officers to rise up to the level of Additional Commandant General in the existing pay scale of Commandant General and the powers of Commandant General shall be exercised by DGP Home Guards and Director Civil Defence.

The cabinet also approved amendment of Rule 14 (2) of the Punjab Superior Judicial Services Rules, 2007. According to the amendment, candidates recruited through direct recruitment from the bar council in the superior judicial services of the state would be given the benefits of additional increments while fixing their basic salary on the basis of their practical experience as advocates at the bar council.

"In a bid to provide more employment opportunities to sportspersons, the Cabinet decided to amend the Rule 2 (d) (a) of `The Punjab Recruitment of Sportsmen Rules, 1988', to modify the definition of a sportsperson. With this decision, gold, silver and bronze medalists in national games, senior national championships or recognised international tournaments would be eligible for recruitment to Class I and II posts," the release said.

In another decision, the cabinet approved the extension of services of Chief Engineer, Civil Aviation, Kanwardeep Singh for a period of three years from June 10, 2020 to June 9, 2023.

His present contract expired on June 9, 2020. "The extension has been granted to in view of the continued requirement of safely handling VVIP flying operations and supervision of the maintenance of the Punjab government Bell 429 helicopter," the release said. (ANI)