Amritsar Rural police arrested two men and seized 7.59 kg heroin in Punjab on Monday. photo/ANI
Amritsar Rural police arrested two men and seized 7.59 kg heroin in Punjab on Monday. photo/ANI

Punjab: Amritsar Rural Police seize 7.59 kg heroin near BOP, two arrested

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:30 IST

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The city rural police arrested two smugglers and recovered 7.59 kg heroin during an operation near Border Out Post (BOP) Kakkar forward, Indo-Pak border here.
The accused were identified as Gurdev Singh and Major Singh--residents of Kakkar, Amritsar. They were arrested on Monday in coordination with the BSF authorities.
"In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Rural Police have recovered 7.59 kg. of heroin. A motorcycle, 2 mobile phones and a battery have been recovered. As per the intelligence available with the Amritsar (R) Police, the accused had been in contact with some Pakistan based smugglers to receive the consignment from across the border," stated an official release.
"As per the disclosures made by the duo, Gurdev Singh alias Sonu is having links with Pakistan based smuggler Khodar. Sonu is assisted by Major Singh and one Prabhjit Singh in Kakkar, retired from the Indian army around two months back," it added.
A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 20:21 IST

J-K: 60-year-old woman injured in cease fire violation in Balakote

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): A 60-year-old woman was injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote sector of Mendhar in Poonch district on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 20:17 IST

Union Health Ministry to launch "Indradhanush 2" for covering...

New Delhi (India), Oct 22 (ANI): In its bid to cover the areas identified as low immunisation pockets, the Union Health Ministry will carry out massive immunisation program in 271 districts across the nation and 652 blocks located in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar from December 2 under the "Mission Indradhan

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 20:12 IST

Global terrorism a challenge, Navy a guarantor of India's...

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that global terrorism continues to be a challenge for all security forces, and the sea routes have their own vulnerability.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 20:10 IST

BJP leaders upbeat ahead of results, say opposition was split

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The BJP appears confident of returning to power with comfortable majority both in Haryana and Maharashtra with a senior party leader stating that party's internal assessment nearly matches predictions of exit polls.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 20:02 IST

Delhi HC to pronounce order on DK Shivakumar's bail plea tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The Delhi High Court will pronounce its judgement on Wednesday on a bail plea filed by former Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar in an alleged money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:54 IST

Heavy rain to lash Maharashtra in next 72 hrs: IMD

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Maharashtra will receive heavy rainfall during the next 72 hours, said Anupam Kashyap, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:53 IST

Issues of entry fee, consular access to pilgrims may have...

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Amidst uncertainty over the signing of agreement on Kartarpur Sahib corridor, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee President Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that issues of entry fee to Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara and consular access to pilgrims may have delayed the proces

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:48 IST

Rapid Metro, Gurugram to be operated by Delhi Metro from tonight

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is going to take over the operations and maintenance of the Rapid Metro Link, Gurugram from Tuesday night, the services of the metro will, however, will not be affected by the change.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:45 IST

Shivamogga Milk Federation, farmers oppose RECP pact, demands...

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Shivamogga Milk Federation along with milk producers staged a protest against the inclusion of milk in the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) free trade pact, here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:35 IST

Goa: Digambar Kamat urges CM Sawant to name a stand at...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Tuesday urged the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to consider his request to name a stand at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Fatorda town in Salcete as 'Francisco Monte Cruz Stand'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:33 IST

'Not a personal insult, but that of Constitution, people of...

South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said it is an insult to the Constitution and the people of the state the District Magistrate's move asking him to seek permission from the state government to meet with district officials.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:23 IST

India-Switzerland decide to keep working together in railway sector

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): India and Switzerland have decided to carry forward working together in the Rail Transport sector, Ministry of Railways said in a statement on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl