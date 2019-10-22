Punjab: Amritsar Rural Police seize 7.59 kg heroin near BOP, two arrested

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The city rural police arrested two smugglers and recovered 7.59 kg heroin during an operation near Border Out Post (BOP) Kakkar forward, Indo-Pak border here.

The accused were identified as Gurdev Singh and Major Singh--residents of Kakkar, Amritsar. They were arrested on Monday in coordination with the BSF authorities.

"In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Rural Police have recovered 7.59 kg. of heroin. A motorcycle, 2 mobile phones and a battery have been recovered. As per the intelligence available with the Amritsar (R) Police, the accused had been in contact with some Pakistan based smugglers to receive the consignment from across the border," stated an official release.

"As per the disclosures made by the duo, Gurdev Singh alias Sonu is having links with Pakistan based smuggler Khodar. Sonu is assisted by Major Singh and one Prabhjit Singh in Kakkar, retired from the Indian army around two months back," it added.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

