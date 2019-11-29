Chandigarh [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Chief Justice of High Court">Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Ravi Shanker Jha on Thursday administered oath of office to six additional judges here.
Six judges who have sworn as additional judges include Justice: Ashok Kumar Verma, Justice Sant Parkash, Justice Meenakshi I Mehta, Justice Karamjit Singh, Justice Vivek Puri and Justice Archana Puri.
High Court">Punjab and Haryana High Court judges, lawyers, senior officials of state governments, other senior officials and dignitaries were present on the occasion.
All these additional judges have been appointed for a term of two-year. (ANI)
Punjab and Haryana HC gets six new judges
ANI | Updated: Nov 28, 2019 21:15 IST
