Punjab and Haryana HC gets six new judges

Chandigarh [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Chief Justice of High Court">Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Ravi Shanker Jha on Thursday administered oath of office to six additional judges here.

Six judges who have sworn as additional judges include Justice: Ashok Kumar Verma, Justice Sant Parkash, Justice Meenakshi I Mehta, Justice Karamjit Singh, Justice Vivek Puri and Justice Archana Puri.

High Court">Punjab and Haryana High Court judges, lawyers, senior officials of state governments, other senior officials and dignitaries were present on the occasion.

All these additional judges have been appointed for a term of two-year. (ANI)

