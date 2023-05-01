Punjab: Anurag Thakur pays tribute to former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal at his native village

Lambi (Punjab) [India], May 1 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur along with his father and former Himachal Pradesh CM Prem Kumar Dhumal visited Parkash Singh Badal's native village to pay tribute to Shiromani Akali Dal patron.

The senior Punjab politician passed away at the age of 95 on April 25. He breathed his last at Fortis Hospital in Mohali.

Thakur said that Badal contributed a lot to the development of the country.

"Prakash Singh Badal has contributed a lot to the development of the country. The work he has done for brotherhood and development will be remembered for many generations," said the Union Minister.

Earlier on April 29, former MP from Kurukshetra, Naveen Jindal, paid floral tributes to former Chief Minister of Punjab, Parkash Singh Badal, at his native residence in village Badal, district Bathinda, Punjab.



"Sardar Prakash Singh Badal Ji was a great leader, son of the soil and one of the most charismatic leaders of masses, farmers and weaker sections of society," said industrialist Naveen Jindal in a statement.

"As Chief Minister, he served the people of Punjab with tireless dedication. His contributions towards the development of Punjab and the welfare of farmers will always be remembered," he added.

Badal was the Chief Minister of Punjab five times from 1970-71, 1977-80, 1997-2002, and 2007-2017.

He was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali on April 16 after complaining of breathlessness, where he passed away on April 27.

Apart from being the youngest Chief Minister of Punjab, he also held the record for being the Chief Minister for the longest time.


