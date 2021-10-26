Punjab: Army officer arrested for espionage, sent to 4-day police remand

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], October 26 (ANI): A serving Army's IT cell officer was on Sunday sent to a four-day police remand over allegedly sharing sensitive and classified information with Pakistan's intelligence operative, said the Punjab police.

"During preliminary investigation, it has come to light that he (a serving Indian Army jawan) was in touch with a Pakistan intelligence operative and was sharing information. Police took the accused on a four-day remand," Kanwar Iqbal Singh, Sub-inspector told media persons on Sunday.

The accused, Krunal Kumar, was arrested by Punjab police's State Special Operation Cell (SSOC).

Kumar, who is a resident of Gujarat, was produced before the duty magistrate in Amritsar. He was posted with the Army at Ferozepur Cantt. (ANI)