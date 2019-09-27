Kewal Krishan, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Vigilance team spoke to ANI on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Punjab: ASI arrested for accepting bribe of Rs 10,000 in Kapurthala

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 12:55 IST

Kapurthala (Punjab) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), posted at Phagwara police station was caught red-handed by sleuths of the Kapurthala Vigilance Bureau while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 on Thursday night.
"ASI Jasbir Singh was asking for a bribe of RS 10,000 for registering an FIR in the police station. He was not registering it even after the SDM's order. So I complained to the vigilance team," said Complainant Ashwini Kumar.
"We caught him when he was taking a bribe of Rs 10,000. The complainant had registered a complaint in the police station with the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) but the ASI Jasbir Singh was not registering an FIR based on it. And when he was taking the bribe, we caught him red-handed," said Kewal Krishan, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Vigilance team.
The accused has been arrested by the police and further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

