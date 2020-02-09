Punjab ASI caught taking bribe

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Feb 8 (ANI): The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Saturday nabbed an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) while accepting a bribe of Rs 1,500.

The ASI is posted in police station anti-power theft, Bathinda.

An official spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau said, "ASI Hakam Singh was caught red-handed on the complaint of Narwinder Singh of Sunder Nagar, Faridkot district."

"The complainant approached the Bureau and alleged that the accused ASI was demanding Rs 3,000 to help him in a police case and the deal was struck at Rs 2,500. He further said that he had already paid Rs. 1,000 to the accused ASI," he added.

A case has been registered against the accused ASI. (ANI)

