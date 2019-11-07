Punjab Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa at a special session of the Vidhan Sabha
Punjab Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa at a special session of the Vidhan Sabha

Punjab assembly passes resolution to allow TV, radio channels to air live Gurbani from Golden Temple

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 08:06 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab), Nov 7 (ANI): Punjab Assembly on Wednesday in a special session unanimously passed a resolution permitting all television and radio channels to air 'Gurbani' straight from Sri Darbar Sahib or the Golden Temple.
Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa moved a resolution to request the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to make such arrangements to ensure that any and every TV or Radio channel wishing to telecast Gurbani should be able to do it.
The resolution was passed unanimously by the Vidhan Sabha.
Bajwa said that it is enshrined in the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji that "With Gurbani, there is light across the World' and this message should be disseminated around the globe.
One way to do this, he said, to transmit Gurbani Kirtan from the Golden Temple through maximum means around every nook and corner of the world.
In addition to this, Bajwa said that Guru Nanak Dev had dreamt of the world sans any discrimination on the basis of caste, creed or gender.
He lamented that even after 550 years of Guru Nanak Dev explaining the significance of place of women in society, women were not allowed to perform Sewa, to do Kirtan or to perform Sewa of PRAKASH asthan of Sri Guru Granth Sahib.
He also requested SGPC in this regard and urged them to discuss on this issue.
In his third appeal, Bajwa suggested to further spread the reach of Gurmukhi, all signages across Punjab should be written in the Gurmukhi script. (ANI)

