Punjab Assembly pays tribute to farmers who died during stir against anti-farm laws

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 1 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday led the state Assembly in paying tributes to deceased eminent personalities, including farmers and farm labourers who died during the ongoing agitation against three agricultural laws.

The personalities included farmers and farm labourers who died during the ongoing farmers' agitation, freedom fighters and political personalities besides unsung COVID-19 warriors that had passed away since the last session of the Assembly, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

On the inaugural sitting of the 14th Budget Session of the 15th Vidhan Sabha, the House paid respects to ex-Union Minister Buta Singh, ex-Ministers Mahinder Singh Gill, Major Singh Uboke, Bal Mukand Sharma, Satpal Gosain and Satwant Kaur Sandhu, ex-Deputy Minister Joint Punjab Chandrawati and ex-MLA Brij Lal Goyal, it added.



Legendary Punjabi singer Sardul Sikander, devotional singer Narinder Chanchal and journalist Satbir Singh Dardi were also remembered during the session, while the House also paid homage to Naib Subedar Parwinder Singh, freedom fighters Ajit Singh, Jathedar Gohal Singh Tur, Balwant Singh and Harbans Singh.

On the occasion, the House also paid homage to COVID-19 victims who had fallen prey to the pandemic.

A two-minute silence was observed in the memory of departed souls as a mark of respect during the obituary references, read the CMO's statement.

Meanwhile, Speaker Rana Kanwar Pal Singh proposed that homage be paid to all those members who had passed away since the previous session. After the obituary references to the departed souls, he passed a resolution for conveying the condolences of the House to their respective families. The resolution was passed by voice vote. (ANI)

