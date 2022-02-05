Punjab Assembly polls: 1,304 candidates in fray for 117 Assembly seats

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 5 (ANI): As many as 1,304 candidates are in the fray for 117 assembly constituencies going to polls in Punjab after a total of 341 candidates withdrew their nomination papers on the last day of withdrawal on Friday, said the Office of Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab.

According to the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Punjab, Dr S Karuna Raju said that 2,266 candidates had filed their nominations papers for 117 Assembly Constituencies of the State.



He further said that during the scrutiny, a total of 1,645 nomination papers were found valid.

The chief electoral officer informed that the highest number of 19 candidates are in the fray from assembly constituencies Sahnewal and Patiala each while the least number of five candidates are in the fray from the Dinanagar assembly constituency.

Punjab assembly polls are scheduled to take place on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

