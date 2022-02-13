Punjab assembly polls: Opposition targetting Channi as he is starting new 'sort of politics', says Priyanka Gandhi

Dera Bassi (Punjab) [India], February 13 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during an election campaign in Punjab's Dera Bassi on Sunday said Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was being attacked continuously by the opposition parties as they are aware that he was initiating a new "sort of politics" in the state.

Speaking to the reporters here, Gandhi said, "Charanjit Singh Channi is being attacked because everyone including the BJP party who is at the Centre knows that Charanjit Singh Channi is starting a new sort of politics from here. This is completely a political attack on him." Charanjit Singh Channi has been accused by the Opposition for his alleged involvement in the sand mining cases.



The Congress leader further claimed that the people of Punjab want Congress to return to power in the state. Gandhi said, "People want to bring back Congress government in Punjab. I am very confident that the party will return to power in this election."

When asked about Amit Shah's claim that a BJP government was best for security in Punjab, Gandhi said, "I completely disagree with him."

Charanjit Singh Channi is the Congress's chief ministerial candidate for the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls. (ANI)

