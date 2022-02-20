Punjab Assembly polls: Sukhbir Singh Badal, Parkash Singh Badal, Harsimrat Kaur cast vote in Muktsar

Muktsar (Punjab) [India], February 20 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal along with party leaders Parkash Singh Badal and Harsimrat Kaur cast their votes in Muktsar for the single-phase Punjab Assembly elections on Sunday.

Earlier today, Badal said that the SAD-BSP alliance will make a clean sweep in the state and claimed that the alliance will win over 80 seats in the polls while Kaur said that people want a stable, strong government in Punjab.





The state is witnessing a multi-cornered contest this time with Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party as key players.

An average voter turnout of 63.44 per cent was recorded in Punjab till 5 pm on Sunday. In Punjab, the highest voter turnout was in the Mansa constituency with 73.45 per cent, followed by Malerkotla (72.84 per cent) and Sari Muktsar Sahib (72.01 per cent), according to the Election Commission of India. The average voter turnout was the lowest in Sahibjada Ajit Singh Nagar with 53.10 per cent.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

