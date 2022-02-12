Punjab Assembly polls: Valuables worth Rs 414.35 crores seized after enforcement of Model Code of Conduct, says Punjab CEO

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 12 (ANI): Valuables worth Rs 414.35 crores have been seized by various enforcement teams after the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct in the state of Punjab ahead of the Vidhan Sabha elections till February 11, informed the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Dr S Karuna Raju, on Friday.

CEO, Punjab, Dr S Karuna Raju, while giving details in this regard, said that the Punjab Excise surveillance teams seized 47.13 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 28.62 crore. Similarly, the enforcement wings also recovered psychotropic substances amounting to Rs 319.30 crores besides confiscating unaccounted cash of Rs 28.62 crore.

The State Excise Department also seized expired beer of brands like Foster, Heineken, Miller from the liquor vends of M/s Choujar Wines, Amritsar. The stock of expired beer was immediately taken into possession by the department and the liquor vendor has been booked for violation of Excise Rules, Dr Raju said giving further details.



Dr Raju informed that since the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, the Excise Department made huge seizures including 1,01,388 litres of liquor, 28,04,889 kgs of Lahan, registering 928 FIRs against the violators till February 9, 2022.

The CEO further revealed that as many as 1,352 vulnerable hamlets have been identified. Besides this, 4,288 persons have been identified as probable sources of trouble, adding that out of these persons, preventive action had already been initiated against 3,701 persons while the remaining would also be brought to book. He also informed that from a security point of view, 2,349 persons have been bound down under preventive sections of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) act.

He informed that 3,121 cases of non-bailable warrants have been executed. As many as 25,112 'Nakas' are operational across the State, he added.

While implementing the directions of the election commission, Dr Raju said that of 3,90,170 licensed weapons in the state, 3,79,424 weapons have been deposited to date. 122 weapons illegal weapons have also been seized in the state. (ANI)

