Punjab: Bajwa attacks Mann government for campaigning in Gujarat

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 14 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and Punjab's Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa attacked the Bhagwant Mann government by calling it "irresponsible" and "careless" for campaigning in Gujarat leaving Punjab at no one's "mercy".

Bajwa said that Bhagwant Mann is seen campaigning in Gujarat on every weekend, and now even his cabinet ministers have been "summoned" to the western state to do the needful for the party.

"Punjab is in turmoil and is passing through difficult times. On the other hand, gangsters are virtually ruling the roost and the common man does not feel safe and secure in the state, especially after the recent broad daylight murders. Abandoning Punjab at this critical juncture for the sake of Gujarat polls, especially for Bhagwant Mann does not augur well for the state", Bajwa said.

He further alleged that AAP legislators are campaigning extensively, for getting the attention of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

"Both the women cabinet minister Dr Baljeet Kaur and Anmol Gagan Mann were already busy in campaigning for the party in Gujarat. Now, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal would also leave today while Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Lal Chand Kataruchak were already camping in Gujarat," he said.

"Similarly a large number of AAP legislators are also heading for Gujarat. Every AAP MLA is trying to outsmart each other only to get the attention of the party supremo Arvind Kejriwal as well as to ensure a cabinet berth in Punjab. The AAP legislators have been told that their performance in Gujarat during the campaign would be judged before making a cabinet expansion in Punjab," he added.

Bajwa said that however, all this while the people of Punjab are left on their own to fend for themselves and also at the mercy of the unresponsive bureaucracy.

"There were still more than 15 days left for the Gujarat polls and all this while Punjab would continue to suffer as there would be no one to resolve the long pending issues of Punjab residents," he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released a list of star campaigners for the upcoming Assembly polls in Gujarat, which included the likes of Delhi Chief Minister and party's supremo Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy in the Delhi government Manish Sisodia, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are among the star campaigners.

The elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be on December 8, which coincides with Himachal Pradesh's result date. (ANI)

