Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File photo)
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File photo)

Punjab: Ban on dyeing mills in Ludhiana lifted

ANI | Updated: Aug 25, 2019 21:21 IST

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): The ban on the operation of dyeing industries in five clusters in Ludhiana has been lifted, informed an official spokesperson of Punjab government on Sunday.
"With the water level having receded, the district Ludhiana is heading back to normalcy," the spokesperson stated.
Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairman District Disaster Management Authority, Ludhiana, on the recommendation of the Municipal Corporation Commissioner had earlier issued orders for the closure of these industries.
The water discharging from these dyeings mills was reversing the flow of Buddah Nullah. Due to which, water was logged on the streets in the entire old city.
Besides, the municipal corporation has noticed a drastic change in water level in the Sutlej river and subsequently the STP was closed.
But now the plant has been restarted and industries from Bahadurke cluster, between Samrala chowk to Jalandhar bypass, Tajpur Road Dyeing Industry, Industrial Area-A and Moti Nagar and all dyeing plants in the focal point area are now free to operate, the spokesperson added. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 21:39 IST

Rahul, Priyanka congratulate PV Sindhu for historic win at BWF...

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday congratulated Indian shuttler PV Sindhu for her historic win at the BWF World Championships.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 21:36 IST

UP: Two security officials indulge in scuffle

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): A Prantiya Raksha Dal (PRD) jawan and a home guard indulged in a fight in Mandi Chowki under Baraut police station in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district yesterday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 21:31 IST

Nation is proud of your stupendous achievement: Vice President...

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday congratulated Indian shuttler PV Sindhu for winning the BWF World Championships, saying the entire nation is proud of her stupendous achievement.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 21:22 IST

Kiren Rijiju congratulates PV Sindhu on behalf of people of India

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday spoke to Indian shuttler PV Sindhu and congratulated her on behalf of the people of India for winning a gold medal at the BWF World Championships.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 21:20 IST

Uttar Pradesh: Man beaten to death for objecting to loud music...

Deoria (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): A 25-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by a group of men after he objected to loud music being played by a DJ on the occasion of Janmashtami in Patel Nagar area here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 21:02 IST

Shah thanked Modi for launching redevelopment project of...

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching redevelopment project of Shreenathji temple in Bahrain.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 20:57 IST

Madhya Pradesh: Trader jailed for food adulteration

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): A Madhya Pradesh trader was on Saturday sent to jail for three months under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) in yet another case of food adulteration in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 20:56 IST

Gujarat: Around 80 Godhra locals stranded in Pak; families seek...

Godhra (Gujarat) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Around 80 people from Gujarat's Godhra are stranded in Pakistan in the wake of the suspension of train services between India and Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 20:38 IST

Jaitley was known as 'troubleshooter' of BJP, Modi govt: Thawar...

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Former Finance Minister late Arun Jaitley was a "troubleshooter" of the BJP and Narendra Modi government during the first term, Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot on Sunday said while remembering the BJP stalwart, who passed away yesterday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 20:04 IST

Priyanka Gandhi to visit Raebareli on Aug 27

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on Tuesday pay a day-long visit to Raebareli to express "solidarity with the ongoing worker's struggle against privatisation" of the Modern Coach Factory (MCF).

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 19:50 IST

Punjab CM seeks joint action plan with Army to strengthen...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): In the wake of floods, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday asked the state Water Resources Department to work out a joint action plan with the Army authorities to strengthen the embankment at Tendiwala village in Ferozepur district on the

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 19:49 IST

Pres Kovind lauds PV Sindhu, says her magic on court inspires millions

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Lauding Indian shuttler PV Sindhu for clinching the BWF World Championships title, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said that this is a proud moment for the nation.

Read More
iocl