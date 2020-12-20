Punjab-based artists inking tattoos for free at Singhu border to support agitating farmers

By Amit Pandey

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): A group of tattoo artists from Punjab have set up a stall at the Singhu border, where farmers are agitating for over 24 days against the new agriculture laws. The group is inking tattoos for free at the protest site.

Ravindra Singh, one of the tattoo artists said that the idea behind this initiative is to motivate farmers and give them a memory of the protest.

"I have come from Ludhiana. We are inking tattoos for farmers. The idea behind this is to motivate them for the protest. We have lions, tractors, crops, farmers, Punjab's map, and motivational quotes. These tattoos will remind them about this protest. We have made 30 tattoos so far," Singh told ANI.

"Something is only possible when youth will join this protest. Through this, youth can join the agitation. We are getting messages on our social media platforms as well," he said.

Among the patterns of these tattoos were a map of Punjab, the head of a lion, pictures of farmers harvesting crops, holding farm equipment, tractor, among others. There are tattoos with slogans and motivational quotes too, such as 'kar har maidan Fateh' (win every battle), and 'nishchay kar apni jeet karo' (emerge victorious with firm resolve).





Singh said that the cost of tattoos is around Rs 3,500-Rs 5,000.

The group reached the Delhi-Haryana border on Friday morning carrying ink, tattoo machines, needles, and stencils. However, they are going back as they have exhausted their materials need for inking tattoos.

"We did not come here thinking that how many days we will stay here. But looking at the response so far, we will come back with complete preparation," Singh said.

Chetan Sood, another tattoo artist belonging to the Punjab-based group said: "It was not a concept, it was our duty. Everyone is doing their bit to contribute to this protest. Our motive is to motivate the farmers. Our designs are on Punjabi culture, farming, and slogan."

Harvinder Singh who was present at the protest site for several days was upbeat after getting a tattoo of Punjab's map inked on his hand.

"We love India but there is special affection with our place of birth. When we will head back to our home, this tattoo will remind me about this protest," he said.

Hundreds of farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

