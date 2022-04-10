Punjab: Bike rally of specially-abled soldiers reaches Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 10 (ANI): A bike rally of 11 specially-abled Jawans of Divyang Skill Development Centre (DSDC) of the Border Security Force (BSF) who are on a bike ride from Delhi to Jammu, reached the Attari-Wagah border on Saturday.



The rally was organized for the specially-abled jawans, who in the course of duty have lost any of their body parts or had to have their body parts amputated.

Surinder Singh, BSF commandant said, "We wanted to showcase the 'spirit of soldier', that we do not bow down in front of any problem."





"We started from Delhi on April 7. A total of 11 jawans have participated in this bike rally and one of us is above knee amputee, with 85 per cent disability and is riding very well amongst us," Singh added.

The Commandant further added, "The ride started from Delhi and we have reached Amritsar via Hisar, Abohar. Further, we will go to Jammu and return to Delhi via Kharkan. The whole journey is around 1400 km and this is just the beginning, we will plan more long rallies in the future."



Nagaraj, who is an 85 per cent disabled said, "If one does not feel mentally disabled then physical disability cannot bring you down or stop you from doing anything." (ANI)

