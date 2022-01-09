Punjab BJP chief hails PM's announcement to observe martyrdom day of Sahibzadas as Veer Bal Diwas

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 9 (ANI): Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ashwani Sharma has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to observe 26 December, the martyrdom day of Sahibzadas every year as 'Veer Bal Diwas'.

PM Modi made the announcement today on the occasion of 'Guru Parv', the birth anniversary of Sahib Sri Guru Gobind Singh. On December 26, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh attained martyrdom after they were sealed alive in walls.



Ashwani Sharma said, "Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji were the brave sons of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Both the Sahibzadas sacrificed their lives for their 'dharma' and set an example to the world."

"Taking inspiration from their bravery, the common people and Punjabis unitedly fought against the oppression of the Mughal Empire", the state BJP President added.

Sharma further said that Sahib Kamal had sacrificed his whole life and his family to save religion and humanity. "The announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate 'Veer Bal Diwas' will be a true tribute to the courage and pursuit of justice of the Sahibzadas of Sahib Kamal, who sacrificed themselves and their five dear ones for protecting the nation and religion." (ANI)

