Punjab BJP president condemns Golden Temple incident, demands probe

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 19 (ANI): Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma on Saturday condemned the alleged attempt to commit sacrilege at Golden Temple in Amritsar and demanded a thorough investigation into this incident.

"I strongly condemn the attempt to commit sacrilege at Golden Temple in Amritsar. There should be a thorough investigation into this incident," the BJP president said in a tweet.

Earlier, R P Singh, national spokesperson of the BJP, condemned the incident and demanded that the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government hand over the investigation in the case to the CBI.

"I strongly condemn the attempt to desecrate Sri Guru Granth Sahib in Darbar Sahib. I also demand Charanjit Channi-led government immediately hand over the case to CBI so that truth can be known, unlike Bargari, culprits of which are still roaming free," he tweeted.



A man was beaten to death in an altercation by angry devotees after he allegedly attempted to commit sacrilege at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place during evening prayers today when the man jumped over the metal railing around the Guru Granth Sahib and allegedly attempted to desecrate the Holy Book of the Sikhs with a sword.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) of Amritsar City, Parminder Singh Bhandal told ANI: "Today, one 24-25-year-old man barged inside Golden Temple where the holy book (Guru Granth Sahib) is kept. He tried desecrating it with a sword and was escorted out by the Sangat people. He later died in an altercation."

The man was later declared dead by officials.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

