Punjab BJP president's car vandalised in Hoshiapur during protest against farm laws

Hoshiarpur (Punjab) [India], October 12 (ANI): Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma's car was vandalised in Tanda area of Hoshiarpur district on Monday during a protest against farm laws.



Meanwhile, Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee's 'rail roko' agitation in Amritsar, against farm laws is still on.

The Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020, were recently passed in the Parliament and enacted after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the same.

Meanwhile, several protests are being held at places across the country by the opposition parties against the farm laws, which they claim are against the interests of the farmers. (ANI)

