Punjab Board announces Class XII results, pass percentage at 90.98

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 21 (ANI): The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced the results for the Class XII examinations on the basis of the best performing subject formula on Tuesday. Of the total of 2,86,378 students, as many as 2,60,547 students cleared the exam this year, taking the pass per cent 90.98 this year.

As per State School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla, the results of government schools continued to soar for the second successive year. He pointed out that 94.32 per cent students of government schools passed this year, while 91.84 per cent and 87.04 per cent students of affiliated and associated schools, respectively also cleared their exams.

"After the formation of the present government in the state, we have worked tirelessly to uplift the standard of education under the guidance of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Our efforts have started showing fruitful results as every year, we register growth in the pass percentage of board examinations," Singla said.

The minister also pointed out that the board had to adopt the best performing subjects formula, as some exams for some subjects had to be cancelled. Giving details about the formula, the minister said if a student appeared in exams for four subjects, then the average of the best three subjects was awarded in the subjects for which exams got cancelled.

He added that the pass percentage of students belonging to the rural areas was better than the urban area students. While urban areas have 93.39 pass per cent, the later has 91.96 per cent.

Singla further said that this year, 68.26 per cent students of the open school category passed in the Class XII exams. (ANI)

