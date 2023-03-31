Punjab: BSF foils contraband smuggling attempts in Amritsar and Tarn Taran, recovers over 2 kg heroin

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 31 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday foiled multiple attempts to smuggle contraband into the country and recovered packets containing narcotics from border fencing areas in the Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts of Punjab.



"On March 31 at about 6.30 am, vigilant troops of Border Security Force, deployed at the border, recovered two stuffed black coloured socks lying in the farming field close to own side of border fencing near Village - Daoke, District - Amritsar. Further, on opening, three packets of heroin (Gross wt - 1.7 Kg) and a note of Pak currency Rs 10 recovered," stated the BSF release.

"At about 7.30 am, vigilant Border Security Force troops, while carrying out area domination patrol, found 01 packet wrapped with yellow adhesive tape in the area near Village - Kalash Havelia, District - Tarn Taran. On opening of the packet, heroin (Gross wt - appx 01 Kg), was recovered," added the BSF release.

Earlier on March 28, BSF shot down a Pakistani drone in Punjab soon after it entered Indian territory carrying a consignment of contraband items. (ANI)

