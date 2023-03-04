Punjab: BSF organizes blood donation camp

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 4 (ANI): Headquarters Special DG Border Security Force Western Command and Lions Club Mohali organized a "Blood Donation Camp" at BSF campus Lakhnaur, in association with PGI of Chandigarh to create awareness among the people about the importance of blood donation for saving human lives.

The camp was inaugurated by the Inspector General, Operations Sector of HQ SDG BSF(WC) JS Oberoi.

Addressing the gathering, J S Oberoi lauded the efforts of BSF and Lions club Mohali to mobilise the masses for the noble cause.



He also exhorted the importance of every drop of blood in saving human lives. During the event, mementoes were also presented to the teams of Lions Club, Mohali and PGI, Chandigarh by the Chief Guest.

The event saw enthusiastic participation by troops of BSF, wherein Officers, Subordinate officers and other ranks of the force donated blood with great zeal after proper screening/medical examination. (ANI)



