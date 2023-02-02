Punjab: BSF recover 3 packets of heroin weighing 2.612 kgs in Ferozepur

Firozpur (Punjab) [India], February 2 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday foiled a smuggling attempt and recovered 3 packets of contraband, suspected to be heroin near the bordering village Kabul Shah in Firozpur, Punjab.

The heroin weighing 2.612 kgs was recovered along with a blinker device packed together from a wheat field, informed BSF Punjab Frontier officials.

Earlier, on January 27, the BSF foiled a smuggling attempt and recovered 3 kgs of heroin near Tindiwala village in the Ferozepur district of Punjab.



"Vigilant troops of BSF Punjab Frontier recovered three packets (Wt - appx 3 Kg), suspected to be Heroin close to a border fencing near Tindiwala village in Ferozepur district. Another smuggling attempt by anti-national elements was also foiled," BSF Punjab Frontier said.



On January 22, security forces shot down a six-wing drone in Amritsar, near the India-Pakistan border, and seized 5 kgs of heroin, officials said.

They said two people were also arrested in this connection after they tried to flee.

According to Punjab Police, around 4 am, a joint patrolling party of the BSF and Amritsar Police heard the humming sound of a drone and shot it down at the Lopoke area in Kakkar village. They also seized 5 kgs of heroin.

"In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Police, in a joint operation with BSF, have recovered a 6-wing drone after firing and bringing it down and seized 5 Kg Heroine from village Kakkar, which is 2 Km from the International border with Pakistan," the Punjab DGP said in a tweet.

The DGP said that the drone parts were manufactured in US and China.

"Two persons were arrested with a total of 12 rounds fired from AK-47. The drone found is assembled, with parts manufactured in USA and China," he added. (ANI)

