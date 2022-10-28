Punjab: BSF seize cache of arms from suspicious bag in Ferozepur

Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], October 28 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) troops seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Ferozepur, Punjab, said, officials.

The recovery was made around 7 PM on Thursday.

"Troops of BOP Jagdish, ex-136 Bn, Sector Ferozpur (Distt Ferozpur), Punjab recovered a bag during a search near the zero line containing arms and ammunition," read an official statement from BSF.



The officials recovered 3 AK 47 rifles with 06 empty magazines, 03 nos mini AK 47 rifles (brand being ascertained) with 05 empty magazines, and 3 nos pistols (Beretta type) with 06 empty magazines. The BSF also seized 200 rounds of ammunition (100 rounds of the rifle, and 100 rounds of the pistol).

The Punjab Police has been informed for further action, said BSF.

Further investigations are underway.

Earlier in September 2022, the BSF and Punjab police had recovered one fully wrapped packet containing weapons, which had come from Pakistan's side, at the farm of a local farmer in the Ferozepur district, near the India-Pakistan border.

The packet found near the Arif Ke police station in the Ferozepur district had an AK 47 and two magazines. BSF seized all the weapons recovered. The packet, which came from across the border, had "A1" written over it. (ANI)

