Punjab: BSF seizes 6 packets of suspected heroin from Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday seized 6 packets of contraband suspected to be heroin from the Bharopal area of Amritsar in Punjab.

"Alert Border Security Force troops seized 6 packets (Weight approx- 03 kg) of contraband suspected to be Heroin in the area of responsibility of Border Out Posts Bharopal, Sector Amritsar respectively," stated an official press release by the BSF.

The BSF noticed some suspicious movement in the wee hours of Wednesday and opened fire at the suspected smugglers after which they fled from the spot taking advantage of the fully-grown paddy crops in the area.

"Later, during search 04 packets (weight approx.- 02 kg) and 01 packet (weight approx- 01 kg) of contraband suspected to be heroin recovered in the area of responsibility of Border outposts respectively," the release added. (ANI)

