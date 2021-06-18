Punjab cabinet approves Civilian Support Staff posts

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 18 (ANI): With an aim to improve policing, the Punjab cabinet on Friday approved the creation of 798 posts of Civilian Support Staff (Specialised Support Staff) in the Punjab Bureau of Investigation.

The posts will be filled in a revenue-neutral manner, with no additional financial implication, by abolishing 915 posts of Constables, according to the state government.

The move is aimed at further enhancing the investigation function through its effective separation from law and order, informed the Chief Minister's Office.



The cabinet has authorised the Chief Minister to frame the necessary rules for the restructuring exercise.

The newly created posts will include 157 posts in the Legal Services, 242 in Forensic Services, 301 in Information Technology Services and Financial Services comprising 70 posts of Assistant Financial Investigator, 27 posts of Financial Officer and a post of Chief Financial Officer.

The Cabinet also gave the nod to fill 29 vacant posts as part of the restructuring of the Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA). These include 15 posts of Manager, five each of Assistant Manager and Clerk cum Data Entry Operators (To be taken from Central Pool), two Assistant Manager (Accounts), one each of Programmer and Assistant Manager (Public Relations).

All the posts of Group D have been abolished and declared as dying cadre, with further recruitment to be done on an outsourcing basis. (ANI)

