Punjab Cabinet approves comprehensive Public Grievance Redressal Policy

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 23 (ANI): The Punjab Cabinet on Monday approved a comprehensive Public Grievance Redressal Policy, for the creation and management of a Public Grievance Redressal System to bring the grievance mechanisms of all departments under one umbrella, within the ambit of `Digital Punjab'.

"There is currently no single interface for citizens to register their grievances with the Government, which necessitated the formulation of a comprehensive policy in this regard," according to an official spokesperson.

"The policy provides for the establishment of a clear standardised workflow for grievance redressal, assigns timelines to each officer in the workflow for resolution of the grievance, enables citizens to submit their feedback on the resolution provided, escalates grievances to higher authorities, and allows for analysis of the collected data for evidence-based decision making," read a statement from the cabinet.

"Supported by an IVR system and a proposed call centre, PGRS shall enable the collection of citizen feedback and sentiments on Government's delivery of resolution in services," the statement further added.

As per the release, the Department of Governance Reforms and Public Grievances has built an IT portal for PGRS as per the Punjab Grievance Redressal Policy, and proposes to onboard all the departments and conduct training of department officers and staff, as required. (ANI)

