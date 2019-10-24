Punjab: Cabinet approves revision in norms to expedite completion of tourism projects

Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The state government on Thursday approved revision in the existing norms for speedy implementation of projects under the Infrastructure Development Investment Programme for Tourism (IDIPT).

A decision to this effect was taken at the Cabinet meeting here which was chaired by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

An official statement said the Cabinet "gave ex-post facto approval for variation in the sub-projects implemented under Trance-1 of the IDIPT."

"The objective of the revision is to expedite the development works being done under the IDIPT project and ensure their timely completion," said an official spokesperson.

"The decision has been taken in line with the revised proposal for the implementation of the sub-projects under the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) assisted IDIPT project," he said.

The spokesperson said that the variation up to 10 per cent of the sub-project cost will be allowed by the project director and up to 15 per cent by the administrative secretary.

"The Chief Secretary and the Chairman State Level Empowered Committee (SLEC) have been authorised to permit variation above 15 per cent after obtaining the concurrence of ADB," said he. (ANI)

