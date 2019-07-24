Punjab Cabinet approves Rs 298 cr to clear Rural Water Supply Scheme arrears

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 24 (ANI): Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday approved a one-time settlement of Rs 298 crore for clearing pending arrears of the Rural Water Supply Schemes (RWS) to ensure uninterrupted water supply in village areas.

The one-time payment and settlement of bills would be subject to certain conditions and the Gram Panchayat Water and Sanitation Committees (GPSWC) would have to submit an undertaking that it would collect user charges and pay its bills regularly in future, a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said.

"The rural potable water supply was earlier badly affected due to non-payment of electricity dues following frequent disconnection of power supply, which adversely hampered the functioning of the various water supply schemes in rural areas," an official statement said.

"Legal action will be taken in accordance with the law and any recoveries made in pursuance of the legal action would be deposited in the state treasury in case any embezzlement and collection of user charges comes to notice," it said.

The cabinet's approval has paved the way for the Finance Department to release the funds against the arrears for the schemes, managed by the Department of Water Supply and Sanitation.

"The Finance Department had, in fact, already issued directions to Rural Development and Panchayat Department to clear Rs 193.18 crore in respect of the scheme out of 13th Finance Commission grant or One Time grant from Rural Development Fund," the statement added. (ANI)

