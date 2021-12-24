Punjab Cabinet approves setting up of Geeta Adhyayan, Sanatani Granth Institute in Patiala

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 24 (ANI): The Punjab Cabinet accorded approval for the setting up of Geeta Adhyayan and Sanatani Granth Institute at Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University, Patiala to carry out teaching research into wisdom and belief of these faiths.

According to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office on Thursday, this Centre will promote a considerate attitude towards the other's spiritual, religious, ethnic and metaphysical perspectives, principles and customs fortifies the societies and helps overcome the social, economic and environmental trails the world is facing today. With the belief that discord exists at various levels of faith, cultural communities, and religious institutions, the Institute will also work to uproot these challenges.

The setting up of Geeta Adhyayan and Sanata Granth Institute would require a wide range of consolidation and also monitoring mechanisms so that the institute can be set up early and also start delivering the desired outcomes.



"A foundation would be constituted under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister. Further, a managing committee for the institute under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary would also be notified separately after obtaining the approval of the Education Minister and the Chief Minister to oversee the implementation of the Institute," said the statement.

The statement further said, "To promote art, heritage and culture to the outer world as well as connecting to the people through film, television and OTT Platform, the Cabinet gave its assent for setting up of Film and Television Development Council (FTDC) in the state."

Notably, Punjabi films are now released in other states as also in other countries like Australia, Canada, America, the UK and New Zealand. The Punjabi film Industry approximately produces about 55 films annually.

The Cabinet also gave its assent for the creation and filling up of additional 69 new posts on a contract basis for Theme Park, Sri Chamkaur Sahib. The Cabinet also allowed the Department to recruit/engage the manpower as recommended by the Officers' Committee. The Cabinet also authorized the Chief Minister to approve for making any changes in future in this regard. (ANI)

