Punjab cabinet approves setting up State General Category Commission for unreserved classes: Charanjit Singh Channi

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 24 (ANI): Punjab Cabinet approved setting up of State General Category Commission for unreserved classes, informed Chief Minister Charanjit Channi on Thursday.

This Commission will safeguard interests of the unreserved classes besides effective implementation of various welfare schemes, he added.

"The Cabinet approved to set up Punjab State General Category Commission for unreserved classes. This Commission will safeguard the interests of the unreserved classes besides effective implementation of various welfare schemes," tweeted Channi.



A decision to this effect was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi here at Punjab Bhawan, this evening.

According to a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office, this Commission would go a long way to safeguard the interests of the unreserved classes besides effective implementation of various welfare schemes for the benefit of the poor belonging to unreserved classes.

Notably, this decision has been taken by the Cabinet after acceding to the long-standing demand of employees belonging to general categories (unreserved classes) that their interests are not being protected and have requested the state government to constitute the General Category Commission on the pattern of Gujarat State, in Punjab also. (ANI)

