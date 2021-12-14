Punjab cabinet gives nod to upgrade 229 schools to different levels

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 14 (ANI): With the aim to provide convenience and prevent dropouts, the Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday gave the approval to upgrade 229 schools to different levels in the state.

With this decision, 46 elementary schools will be upgraded to middle schools, 100 middle to high schools and 83 high to senior secondary schools.



According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the move is aimed to obviate the students from the hardships of travelling long distances to continue their further studies, which causes them inconvenience and even leads their dropping out of schools. The decision is also believed to bring administrative efficiency.

Notably, the government has been receiving numerous requests from various Gram Panchayats and Councillors of Municipal Town to redress this issue.

The Assembly elections in Punjab are slated for early next year. (ANI)

