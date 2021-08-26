Punjab cabinet recommends special assembly session on Sept 3 to mark 400th Prakash Purb of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 26 (ANI): The Punjab Council of Ministers on Thursday decided to summon a special session of the assembly for a day on September 3 for the commemoration of the historic 400th Prakash Purb of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur.



The Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, approved the proposal to recommend summoning of the session to the Governor.

According to a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office, the session would start with obituary references at 10 am followed by the celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur at 11 am.

The Chief Minister said he will invite Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu, Punjab Governor VP Badnore, and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh as guests at the special session. (ANI)

