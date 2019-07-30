Punjab Cabinet reverts to old method of depositing zoo revenue into PZDS account

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 30 (ANI): The Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday decided to revert to the earlier system of depositing revenue collected from the sale of entry tickets and other sources in all zoos of the state into the Punjab Zoos Development Society (PZDS) account.

The decision, which was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, has been prompted by the increase in footfalls at zoos, especially the Chhatbir Zoo, thus leading to growing challenges in maintaining the upkeep of the zoos.

According to an official statement, the Bill would also mandate PZDS deposit of revenue collected from all other sources at the zoos, such as canteens, parking place, safaris, and vehicles, as well as revenue to be generated in future from the food court or any other source of income.

It will supersede the Cabinet Sub-Committee decision taken on February 5, 2018, directing the society to deposit all proceeds into the state government treasury.

