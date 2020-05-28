Punjab Cabinet to meet today

Chandigarh [India], May 27 (ANI): Amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19, the Punjab Cabinet is scheduled to meet at the state Secretariat at 3 pm today.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday tweeted, "Anyone coming to Punjab via flights, rail or road will be required to undergo mandatory quarantine of 14 days. They will be required to submit the self-declaration form and download COVA App for same at the entry point. Screening and testing is also being done as per ICMR guidelines."

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab has 2,106 COVID-19 cases, including 1,918 cured/discharged and 40 deaths. (ANI)