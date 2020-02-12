Punjab cancels holidays, leaves of staff engaged in managing COVID-19

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Punjab government on Wednesday issued the instructions to cancel the holidays or leaves of all the key staff engaged in the reporting and management of COVID-19, the coronavirus disease.

Giving the details in a press communique, Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said: "In the wake of COVID-19, staff working for surveillance of COVID-19, reporting, tracing, and managing will only be granted the leave after getting sanction from the Directorate of Health Services so that screening as well as test process of the suspected passengers, would not affect."

The State Surveillance Unit of IDSP will be monitoring the situation and all the surveillance activities in the state for COVID-19, he said.

Revealing about the screening at the high-risk areas, he said that till date a total of 22,236 passengers have been screened at the international airports of Amritsar and Mohali.

He also said that 16,549 passengers have been screened at Attari/Wagah border, Amritsar and 5,687 passengers have been screened at Dera Baba Nanak Check post in Gurdaspur. (ANI)

