Punjab: Captain Amarinder accuses Akali Dal of double standards on NRC, CAA

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Dec 26 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday accused the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of having double standards over the issue of NRC and CAA, and even asked the party leaders if they stood with their ally BJP over the contentious citizenship law.

The Punjab CM pointed out fingers at the SAD saying that the party had supported the ruling NDA's Citizenship Amendment Act in Parliament, but had since come out with conflicting statements on the legislation.

"It was patently obvious that the Akalis were playing double games in the matter. It was clear that the SAD leaders had decided to backtrack on their earlier stand in view of the public protests and backlash triggered by CAA/NRC," he said in a statement.

"In fact, even while siding with the INLD in Haryana, the SAD had allied with BJP in Punjab, where by-elections were being held at the same time in a couple of constituencies," he added.

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder also stated that it was the time the SAD clarified their stand on their alliance with the NDA.

"The people are no longer willing to be fooled by the SAD's dual standards and misleading statements," he said.

Protests are taking place in several parts of the country over the citizenship law, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

