Punjab: Captain Amarinder orders formulation of crop diversification strategy

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 30 (ANI): Pushing forward his agenda for crop diversification to end the vicious wheat-paddy cycle and save the depleting groundwater in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday asked the State Planning Board (SPB) to chalk out a comprehensive crop diversification model.

According to an official statement, the SPB has also been directed to undertake a detailed review of the various schemes of the Agriculture Department to bring in the much-needed reforms in the sector.

Chairing an interactive session with the members of the SPB constituted to suggest measures to initiate changes in the agriculture pattern, Captain Amarinder also directed the Planning Department to set up a centralised Data Analysis and Monitoring division for the collation of all data related to the various agricultural schemes in the state.

Expressing concern over the fast depleting water table, Captain Amarinder underlined the need to prioritise less water consuming crops, beginning with maize, cotton, and sugarcane. He also asked the SPB to come up with a strategy to persuade the farmers to shift to these crops, from the traditional wheat and paddy.

The Chief Minister asked the Board members to review the working of the Bureau of Agriculture Extension Services to aggressively disseminate crop knowledge and information amongst farmers, to guide them regarding timing and application of pesticides, etc.

Stressing on the need to evolve a futuristic marketing strategy for agri produces, Captain Amarinder sought suggestions on the same so as to enable the setting up of a common digital platform to ensure remunerative price for farm produce.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Suresh Kumar and Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh among other officials. (ANI)

