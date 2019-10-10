Punjab: Case against school headmaster, others for embezzling govt funds

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Punjab Vigilance Bureau registered a case against the headmaster and the president of the management committee of a school in Taran Taran for allegedly embezzling government funds by misusing their official position.

A spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau said, "Head Master Sandeep Kumar Chabra and President of Management Committee of National Model Middle School, Patti, in Taran Taran district Veena Kumari had opened fake bank accounts on the basis of forged documents in the name of those teachers who had already left the school."

The spokesperson further said, "During the investigation, it has come to light that Chabra was transferring this ill-gotten money to his bank account through cheques."

"The investigation officer-cum-Principal Harbhagwant Singh posted at DIET, Verka, Amritsar, had conducted an inspection of this school and found many irregularities in the drawing and disbursing of salaries to the school staff," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further added that as per the reports obtained from the Punjab Education Department, Vigilance Bureau registered a case against Chabra, and Kumari including former members and Principals posted in this school during different times besides employees of the Central Cooperative Bank, Taran Taran.

The spokesperson informed that a case has been registered at VB police station Amritsar under Sections 409, 420,465, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 13(1)A of PC Act 1988 to probe the allegations of embezzlement of government funds.

Further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

