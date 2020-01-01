Punjab: CBI arrests DRI ADG, middleman for allegedly taking Rs 25 lakh bribe
ANI | Updated: Jan 01, 2020 19:04 IST
<p>Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested an Additional Director General (ADG) of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) posted in Ludhiana and a middleman with Rs 25 lakh for allegedly taking bribe.<br />Searches are also underway in Ludhiana, Noida and Delhi. <br />According to the DRI website, ADG Chander Shekhar was posted in Ludhiana. (ANI) <br /></p>