Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 30 (ANI): A superintendent of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Division at Khanna in Punjab was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 50,000 from an iron trader.
Searches were conducted at his residential and office premises in Mohali and Khanna, the CBI said.
The accused will be produced before a court in Mohali on Wednesday. (ANI)
Punjab: CBI arrests GST official in bribery case
ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 20:32 IST
