Punjab: CBI arrests GST official in bribery case

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 30 (ANI): A superintendent of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Division at Khanna in Punjab was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 50,000 from an iron trader.

Searches were conducted at his residential and office premises in Mohali and Khanna, the CBI said.

The accused will be produced before a court in Mohali on Wednesday. (ANI)

